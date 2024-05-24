Fort Worth comedy club Four Day Weekend forced to relocate

FORT WORTH – A Fort Worth entertainment mainstay will have to leave its downtown theater before the end of the summer after finding out its lease in Sundance Square will not be renewed.

Improv comedy group Four Day Weekend has until the end of July to move out of the theater on Houston Street where it has performed for 27 years.

Co-founder David Wilk said no one with Sundance gave him a reason for the decision, which he said he called to confirm this week after hearing rumors the groups might lose their home.

A representative for Sundance did not respond to a request from CBS News Texas.

Four Day Weekend shares a building with Reata, a destination restaurant which two years ago had a very public breakup with Sundance after also not being able to come to a new lease agreement. Reata will end its run on Houston St. at the end of June, and then reopen in a new location on Throckmorton St.

Wilk said he would like to keep the comedy group in Fort Worth, and is exploring every option right now to do that.

"I do feel like we'll find a home," he said. "There will be a happy accident."