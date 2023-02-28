Watch CBS News
Fort Worth City Council considers cracking down on abandoned shopping carts

By Kennedi Walker

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Fort Worth City Council is expected to vote on a plan Tuesday that would hold retailers responsible for their abandoned shopping carts. 

The new plan would give retailers 24 hours to remove the carts from places like parks, roadways and other areas they aren't supposed to be. 

Though stores are losing carts at no fault to their own, they could be penalized financially. 

