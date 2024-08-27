Fort Worth City Council to consider next step in UT Arlington expansion

FORT WORTH – UT Arlington and the city of Fort Worth are moving ahead with the university's planned expansion.

The school plans to build a new campus in South Fort Worth, which it plans on calling "UTA West."

On Tuesday, city leaders will take an important next step to make that new campus possible.

UTA needs the city to approve the transfer of $4 million for infrastructure improvements at the proposed campus.

The money comes from the city's economic development initiative and will help UTA construct a multi-building campus in the Walsh Ranch area of Fort Worth, near the I-20 and I-30 merge.

The hope is that this north parcel of the expansion will be open by fall 2028 and could eventually serve more than 10,000 students. It's part of UTA's plan to serve the growing population of Fort Worth and Tarrant County, one of the fastest-growing areas in the country.

The city council is scheduled to vote on the proposal at Tuesday's meeting, which starts at 10 a.m.