Fort Worth City Council increases fees for 'overloaded' garbage carts

FORT WORTH — Fort Worth's City Council is talking trash.

Changes to the city code, adopted back in September will increase fees for 'overloaded/overfilled' carts and loose bags.

Starting January 1st, the collection rate will be as follows:

$6.00 per cart for 'overloaded' carts

$3.00 per bag for loose bags

According to the guidelines set in the Residential Collections Program, "Residents are responsible for ensuring all items fit into the bins and that lids are properly and securely closed".

Lids on carts that are not securely closed are considered 'overloaded/overfilled' and residents are subject to the increased fee of $6.00 per cart. Bags set outside, or on the side of carts are considered 'loose bags' and are subject to the new cost of $3.00 per bag.

For more information on the City of Fort Worth's garbage and recycling policies, visit their website here.