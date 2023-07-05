Watch CBS News
Fort Worth church apologizes for comments made by Duggar family in-law during service

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A Fort Worth church is apologizing for comments from a guest speaker about slavery last month.

During a service at Fairpark Baptist Church, Mike Keller—the father of reality star Anna Duggar—made comments on how Black slaves "humbled themselves" and prayed, turning "from their wicked ways," which led to their freedom through "several white presidents."

Keller is the father-in-law of the church's pastor.  

CBS News Texas reached out to the church for comment, and was told the church disagrees with his statements, saying: 

"Fairpark Baptist Church affirms that racism and slavery are wrong, sinful and violate the scriptures. As a part of our faith we would never condone slavery, or tolerate any kind of prejudice against people of color." 

Duggar appeared on the show "19 Kids and Counting" and is married to Josh Duggar.  

