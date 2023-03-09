Fort Worth breaks ground on new mixed-income housing named after Opal Lee

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Construction began on some much-needed affordable housing in Fort Worth on Thursday, with some special guests in attendance.

The new development will be called "The Opal," named for Fort Worth activist and educator Opal Lee. Lee is known nationally for her campaign to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Lee spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony, joined by Fort Worth Councilmember Leonard Firestone and other community members. In the past, she has spoken about her experiences living in rough housing. She has said she is thankful that other people will have the opportunity to live in better conditions.

"And I mean really a decent place to live because that complex is off the chain, that's what the young folks would say," Lee said in an interview in June 2021.

The Opal is being built on an open lot near Fort Worth's Alliance Airport. The 339-unit apartment building will be based on a nearby luxury complex. Half of the units will be reserved for people making less than 80% of the area's median income, a little more than $45,000.

The complex aims to help alleviate the pressures of the housing market in Fort Worth, which has grown less affordable in recent years as the population outgrows available supply. One study estimated that it would take four minimum wage jobs to afford an average unit.

Construction is expected to take about two years.