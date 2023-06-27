Watch CBS News
Fort Worth Bishop Michael Olson defends handling of Reverend Mother Teresa Gerlach investigation

By Jason Allen

/ CBS Texas

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas) - A Catholic Bishop testified in a civil court in Fort Worth Tuesday, defending his handling of an investigation into a nun at an Arlington monastery.

The evidence presented included a 41-minute audio recording of Bishop Michael Olson's conversation with the Reverend Mother Teresa Gerlach, where she admitted to twice breaking her vow of chastity with a priest. 

In the recording, the Reverend Mother named the priest as Bernard Murray, from the Transalpine Redemptorist in Montana. Olson also said a Sister at the monastery told him the broken vow involved "sexting" between the two.

Gerlach, in the recording, said she was not in her right mind at the time.

The evidence and testimony is being presented to decide if the civil court has jurisdiction to hear the lawsuit filed by Gerlach that includes claims of invasion of privacy and defamation by Olson. 

Olson and attorneys for the Diocese of Fort Worth argue the Bishop was acting within his right to conduct an ecclesiastical and canonical investigation of activities at the monastery, and the civil court should not interfere with that.

