Fort Worth 14-year-old killed in possible accidental shooting

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A Fort Worth teen was killed last week in what police believe may have been an accidental shooting.

On April 6, Fort Worth police officers responded to a shooting call in the 2100 block of Daniel Street.

When they arrived, they found a 14-year-old girl who had been shot in the upper body.

She was taken to the hospital, but did not survive her injuries.

Investigators are now speaking to witnesses and the person who fired the weapon.

They believe this shooting was accidental, and no arrests have been made.