Forney police arrest 2 in connection to pre-meditated murder

FORNEY – Two suspects have been charged in connection to a pre-meditated murder.

Forney police say that on Feb. 5, there was a dead person found in a driveway in the 600 block of Summerhaven with gunshot wounds. 

Police determined the incident was isolated, saying the victim was clearly targeted.

Deaundre Bernard Walker has been charged with murder and a first degree felony possession of a controlled substance.

While a search warrant was served at his residence, 240 grams of narcotics were located. He is being held on a $1,500,000 bond.

Mayra Lara has been charged with murder and a second degree felony possession of a controlled substance in addition to warrants out of Parker County. She is being held on a $850,000 bond.

First published on February 7, 2024 / 11:06 AM CST

