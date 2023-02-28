Forney ISD students accused of assaulting classmate after teacher allegedly taped him to his desk

FORNEY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Charlotte Johnson says her son Zye loves being in the 4th grade at Crosby Elementary School in Forney, and despite the physical effects of dwarfism, has fit in well with the rest of the students there.

"I haven't had any complaints of anybody bullying him, mistreating him or teasing him as far as his height or anything," Johnson said.

But now, several students are accused of assaulting Zye during an incident that Johnson says started when his teacher left the classroom after allegedly using tape to tie the child to his desk.

Johnson says she got a call from the school afterward.

"And [the school] said, 'Well, the teacher taped Zye to his desk, and some of the children in the classroom were hitting him over his head with their hands and their fists.' And I said, rollback, you said taped T-A-P-E-D? And [the school] said 'Yes, taped.' And I said, what would make her think that that was okay?

Johnson says she's been told the teacher did it because Zye wouldn't stay seated. The teacher has now been placed on administrative leave.

Forney ISD did not confirm that the teacher is on leave, but gave CBS News Texas a statement saying:

"We are aware of the allegations, and an investigation is underway. There are two sides to every story, and we need to allow time for the investigation process to take place before commenting further."

"I want to see her fired," Johnson said.

Johnson also wants criminal charges filed.

She says the thought of children beating on her already vulnerable son makes her sick.

"He said...I didn't want them to hit me in my face," she said. "He said the little boy told him 'I'm going to slap you as hard as Will Smith slapped Chris Rock.'"

Zye's mother says he suffered headaches afterward but otherwise is ok and was back at school the next day in a different classroom while an investigation continues.

"I asked him how he felt about it. He said it made him sad," Johnson said. "It does break my heart. I don't know why she singled him out. Because I've never gotten a complaint from her about him being disruptive in her class.