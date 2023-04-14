Forney ISD mother in disbelief after finding out her son consumed a marijuana edible at school

FORNEY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – LeAsia Nation is still in disbelief.

"I would have never imagined that we got a call like I did," she said.

She said last week, Forney ISD notified her that her 5th grader at Rhodes Intermediate School may have ingested an edible given to him by another student. He thought it was candy.

"I asked her how was he doing?" Nation said. "How was he reacting? She explained that he was looking very tired, sleepy, but they checked his vitals down at the nurses and they said everything was okay with him."

Still, Nation took her son home and shortly after, he told her wasn't feeling well. She called 911 and he was taken to a hospital where doctors confirmed he had THC in his system.

"The doctor came back and explained that there was a poison unit that he had to contact because there's been many complaints, many issues with edibles and children actually eating the edibles," she said, shocked.

"I was angry," she said. "I was very upset."I feel like my son is in school where he is supposed to be safe and protected and treated with care. It just blew my mind."

A spokesperson for Forney ISD said:

While we do not normally share information about individual student issues, we did share reminders last week to talk to students about not sharing food through our campus parent newsletter.

It was reported that one student gave another student an "edible" during class. Our administrative team immediately pulled both students from the classroom to investigate. An empty sandwich bag was found but no evidence of drugs in any form. The nurse evaluated both students, and their parents were immediately notified. We can reassure families that all reports are taken seriously, investigated, and addressed promptly. Please encourage your students not to share food at school and to report concerning or suspicious behavior to a campus staff member or administrator.

Nation thinks more needs to be done.

"Whenever there's a situation that occurs, I feel that as a campus and someone that is in care of hundreds of children - notify every parent," she said.

"Forney ISD needs to let it be known that this is happening in elementary schools," Nation's mother, Tonja Buckley, said. "This could be happening in the high schools. No one knows because it's not being talked about and it makes no sense."