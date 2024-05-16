Former Texas Motor Speedway President Eddie Gossage dead at 65

FORT WORTH — Speedway Motorsports shared news of North Texas legend Eddie Gossage's death on Thursday afternoon.

The motorsports promoter and former Texas Motor Speedway president died at the age of 65.

Gossage's passing comes on the eve of the 40th NASCAR All-Star Race weekend.

"Today we have lost one of the world's biggest race fans," Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith said. "From his legendary promotions to the lasting relationships he developed throughout the sports and entertainment industries, Eddie Gossage meant so much to the world of motorsports."

Gossage is known in North Texas as the first general manager for Texas Motor Speedway.

"Eddie Gossage was a trailblazer, promoter and innovator at a time when attracting attention was critical as Speedway Motorsports expanded NASCAR into the Lone Star State," said Mark Faber, Texas Motor Speedway's executive vice president and general manager.

Gossage had overseen the Texas Motor Speedway facility through its first 25 seasons of racing. He had done so since its groundbreaking about 20 miles north of downtown Fort Worth in 1995. Two years later, the facility held its first race.

Gossage worked for Speedway Motorsports for 32 years. He previously worked for Nashville International Raceway, Bristol International Raceway and Miller Brewing Co. in motorsports management and public relations capacities. He joined Speedway Motorsports in 1989 at Charlotte.

"Each day I come to work, I see the impact he had throughout our property. Eddie laid a foundation for success to build upon for generations to come and made Texas Motor Speedway a showplace of which Texans will always be proud," Faber said.

Funeral arrangements for Gossage will be shared at a later date.