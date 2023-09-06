Former Texas mayor sentenced to 60 months for child obscenity violations

TYLER (CBNewsTexas.com) - The former mayor of Athens was sentenced to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to child obscenity violations.

Sixty-five-year-old James Monte Montgomery was arrested on June 3, 2021, when he arrived at an undisclosed location after soliciting sex online with investigators posing as minors. He pleaded guilty to sending obscene materials to a minor on August 25, 2022.

According to court documents, Montgomery began communicating by text messaging with what he believed was a 15-year-old female in June 2020, when he was the mayor of Athens.

Montgomery sent messages to the child describing sexually explicit acts that he wanted to perform on the child and offering to pay the child if she would meet him and have sex with him, court documents state.

There is no parole in the federal prison system; however, there is "good conduct" early release.