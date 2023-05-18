Watch CBS News
Former Sysco employee fatally shoots current employee at Lewisville warehouse

By Julia Falcon

LEWISVILLE (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A former Sysco employee is in jail after he shot and killed a current Sysco employee Wednesday night, Lewisville police say.

It happened at around 10:30 p.m. in the employee parking lot of the Sysco Food Supplies warehouse in the 800 block of Trinity Drive. 

Former employee Lonnie Russell, 35, shot and killed current employee Dominic Carroll, 35, multiple times in the chest. Police say the two were acquaintances of each other. 

After the shooting, Russell ran from the scene. He was caught shortly after by The Colony police. 

Police say the incident was isolated and there is no threat to the community or other Sysco employees. There is no word yet on the motive.

Russell is being charged with murder. There is no bond set yet. 

