Former Sam Houston High School worker Anthony Hawkins arrested for improper relationships with students

EAST ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Arlington Police Department arrested former Sam Houston High School worker Anthony Hawkins, 25, for reportedly having improper relationships with multiple students.

Anthony Hawkins, 25 Arlington Police Department

He's facing three counts of improper relationship between student and educator and two counts of indecency with a child sexual contact.

Hawkins was taken into custody on Tuesday, September 5 and booked into the Arlington City Jail.

Detectives said they started their investigation on August 23 after school administrators were made aware of the allegations and reported them.

Due to the nature of the case and age of the reported victims, the department said it isn't releasing the arrest warrant affidavits.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Cramer at (682) 382-1622 or Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.