Former NBA dunk champ Spud Webb to be inducted in Dallas ISD Athletic Hall of Fame

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com)  Tonight, Dallas native Spud Webb takes his place as part of the fifth class of the Dallas ISD Athletic Hall of Fame.    

At 5 feet 7 inches, Spud will always be known as being the smallest NBA Slam Dunk Champion, having won the title in his hometown of Dallas during All Star Weekend in 1986.    

Before his NBA career, mostly with the Atlanta Hawks, Webb had a standout college career at NC State.   

His basketball beginnings trace back to Dallas ISD's Wilmer Hutchins High School.   

With his recently retired jersey there, Spud Webb will always represent the belief for all young people that no height is unreachable.  

