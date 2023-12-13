Former Dallas County D.A. Craig Watkins' legacy: "He changed the trajectory of justice"

DALLAS - Ask Richard Miles about the passing of former Dallas County District Attorney Craig Watkins, and he speaks like a poet. His muse? Fifteen years spent in a Texas prison for a crime he did not commit.

Dallas County District Attorney Craig Watkins

"He (Watkins) changed the trajectory of justice," shares Miles. "D.A. Watkins really represented hope. That's what he did."

In the south Dallas office of Miles of Freedom, he refers to a picture on the wall and quickly lists the names-- the fraternity of the formerly incarcerated-- who paid debts to society that they did not owe. And who thank the former district attorney for his unheard-of focus on justice, instead of just convictions.

"I honestly believe that had D.A. Watkins not got elected, then I would still be in prison or just now getting ready to come up for parole or something like that," shares Miles. "I mean, Watkins started a trend that went nationwide. You know, nobody ever heard of a conviction integrity unit because we only looked at the DA's office as a place of conviction and not freedom."

Looking to pay his freedom forward, Miles of Freedom is the organization he launched following his exoneration to help provide support and resources for former inmates looking to build productive lives after prison. It's his way of turning his past into something positive for the present. As for D.A. Watkins' legacy, he sources scripture

"You shall know the tree by the fruit that it bears," explains Miles, "and I believe that the fruit of DA Watkins' work is still showing, it's still flourishing, and it's still providing substance to those who are in need of justice."