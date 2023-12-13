Watch CBS News
Local News

Former Dallas County D.A. Craig Watkins' legacy: "He changed the trajectory of justice"

By Robbie Owens

/ CBS Texas

Dallas man says former DA Craig Watkins gave him back his life
Dallas man says former DA Craig Watkins gave him back his life 02:20

DALLAS - Ask Richard Miles about the passing of former Dallas County District Attorney Craig Watkins, and he speaks like a poet. His muse? Fifteen years spent in a Texas prison for a crime he did not commit.

craig-watkins.jpg
Dallas County District Attorney Craig Watkins

"He (Watkins) changed the trajectory of justice," shares Miles. "D.A. Watkins really represented hope. That's what he did."

In the south Dallas office of Miles of Freedom, he refers to a picture on the wall and quickly lists the names-- the fraternity of the formerly incarcerated-- who paid debts to society that they did not owe. And who thank the former district attorney for his unheard-of focus on justice, instead of just convictions.

"I honestly believe that had D.A. Watkins not got elected, then I would still be in prison or just now getting ready to come up for parole or something like that," shares Miles. "I mean, Watkins started a trend that went nationwide. You know, nobody ever heard of a conviction integrity unit because we only looked at the DA's office as a place of conviction and not freedom."

Looking to pay his freedom forward, Miles of Freedom is the organization he launched following his exoneration to help provide support and resources for former inmates looking to build productive lives after prison. It's his way of turning his past into something positive for the present. As for D.A. Watkins' legacy, he sources scripture

"You shall know the tree by the fruit that it bears," explains Miles, "and I believe that the fruit of DA Watkins' work is still showing, it's still flourishing, and it's still providing substance to those who are in need of justice."

Robbie Owens
Robbie-Owens_cbsdfw.jpg

Robbie grew up in northeast Texas, in a tiny town where her family's history spans six generations.

First published on December 13, 2023 / 7:49 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.