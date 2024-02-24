Former Cowboys star Nate Newton inducted into Texas Black Sports Hall of Fame

Cowboys great inducted into Texas Black Sports Hall of Fame

DALLAS – Former Dallas Cowboys star offensive lineman Nate Newton and 10 others were inducted Saturday into the Texas Black Sports Hall of Fame.

Newton, a six-time Pro Bowler, played on three Super Bowl-winning teams in the 1990s.

Other 2024 Class of Inductees include: Jennifer Bell (basketball), Tamicha Jackson (basketball), Robert Pack Jr. (basketball), Retha Swindell (basketball); Bobby Brooks (football), Marvin Washington (football), Richard Bonner (golf); Roger B. Brown (journalism, posthumously); Fred Whitfield (rodeo); and Abron Young, Jr (coach).

Established in 1996, the Texas Black Sports Hall of Fame is located at the African American Museum of Dallas at Fair Park.