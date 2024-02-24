Watch CBS News
Former Cowboys star Nate Newton inducted into Texas Black Sports Hall of Fame

By Doug Myers

DALLAS – Former Dallas Cowboys star offensive lineman Nate Newton and 10 others were inducted Saturday into the Texas Black Sports Hall of Fame.

Newton, a six-time Pro Bowler, played on three Super Bowl-winning teams in the 1990s.

Other 2024 Class of Inductees include: Jennifer Bell (basketball), Tamicha Jackson (basketball), Robert Pack Jr. (basketball), Retha Swindell (basketball); Bobby Brooks (football), Marvin Washington (football), Richard Bonner (golf); Roger B. Brown (journalism, posthumously); Fred Whitfield (rodeo); and Abron Young, Jr (coach).

Established in 1996, the Texas Black Sports Hall of Fame is located at the African American Museum of Dallas at Fair Park. 

First published on February 24, 2024 / 10:06 PM CST

