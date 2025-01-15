Former Celina ISD bus monitor charged with indecency and improper relationship with student

CELINA — A former Celina ISD bus monitor has been terminated and charged with indecency with a child and an improper relationship between an educator and a student, according to police and school officials.

Timothy Adams, 76 Celina Police Department

Timothy Adams, 76, was immediately dismissed this week after district officials were informed of allegations of "inappropriate contact" with a female CISD student, as stated in a letter from Superintendent Tom Maglisceau.

Adams, who served as a substitute bus driver from December 2023 until May 2024, was arrested after the district alerted law enforcement of allegations of "illegal and inappropriate conduct by a former employee working on one of our bus routes," the district said.

He remained in Collin County Jail on Wednesday.

While the district contacted parents of potentially impacted students, all Celina ISD families were notified via Maglisceau's letter. The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and the State Board of Educator Certification were also alerted, the district said.

"The district does not tolerate any behavior that compromises student safety, and our leadership team acted decisively to address the matter as soon as it was reported," Maglisceau said in the letter. "... The safety and well-being of all students is a top priority for the district."

Maglisceau said the district is encouraging parents to speak with their children to ensure others weren't involved with the suspect.

Anyone whose child shares anything of concern is urged to contact Dave Wilson, CISD director of Safe and Secure Schools, at (469) 743-9100 or via email at davidwilson@celinaisd.com, Maglisceau said. Anything shared will be forwarded to Celina police, he said.