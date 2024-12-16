Watch CBS News
Mesquite officer shoots man in foot chase; 3 suspects in custody, 1 still at large

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

MESQUITE – A Mesquite police officer shot and injured a man during a foot chase early Monday morning. The injured suspect is one of three men in custody. A fourth person got away.

Just before 3 a.m., Mesquite police say officers heard gunfire in the area of I-30 and Sorrento Boulevard. A few seconds later, another police officer saw a vehicle exiting Gus Thomasson Road at a high rate of speed.

As the vehicle exited, the driver was seen attempting to turn around and head in the opposite direction of I-30 but lost control and wrecked, according to police. Four men then got out of the vehicle and ran. 

Police say that as an officer chased one of the men, the officer fired his weapon, striking the suspect multiple times. Police said they recovered a gun at the scene.

The suspect was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition as of 10 a.m. Monday.

Officers tracked down two of the other suspects, but the fourth person got away and remains at large. Police have not shared a description of the suspect.

Police said they found multiple additional firearms in the suspects' vehicle.

