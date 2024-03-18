Flower Mound neighborhood says Oncor went too far with tree-trimming causing "irreparable damage"

FLOWER MOUND — Residents of a Flower Mound neighborhood scarred by excessive tree trimming laid into the public utility company responsible during a city council meeting on Monday night.

The entrance to her neighborhood was so inviting to Dawn Runte, that she recorded a video of it last fall.

"I look forward to every fall in our neighborhood because of the color change and the way the trees go over the road, it's a different field from any other neighborhood and Flower Mound," Runte said.

But that scenic drive and canopy of large trees is gone after dozens of trees were severely trimmed or completely cut down earlier this month when Oncor installed new power poles as well as a transformer.

"We don't like to be bullied, this isn't the first time we've talked about Oncor at this town council," said Derek France, the Flower Mound mayor. "You clearly have no idea how important it is here in Flower Mound and how much we love our trees."

Flower Mound's mayor opened up a public hearing during Monday night's city council meeting to address concerns from homeowners that Oncor went too far with its harsh removal despite having the legal right to maintain the right of way.

"I live two houses off of it," Flower Mound resident Clark Canant said. "It definitely affects my view, but it affects people's property values, my neighbor's property values. So I would ask you to hold Oncor as accountable as you can. What I'm also worried about is the buzzing of that transformer that is in my backyard."

City leaders discussed whether they can demand that Oncor replace the trees that were removed.

"I'm really struggling to find the words to convey the disgust," said Flower Mound Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Ann Martin. "I feel the dismay at the irreparable damage done."

Oncor told CBS News Texas that it will remove the remaining stumps left behind and relocate the new transformer that now hangs over one homeowner's backyard.

In a statement, the electricity provider says, "Trees were trimmed back to meet the necessary safety clearance, or distance, from the new lines in all instances possible. Removed trees were limited to those directly under the power lines or those that would not be able to survive the amount of trimming necessary to allow the necessary access and safe clearance."

Despite the outrage expressed by the city council and residents, there's not much more they can do other than urge Oncor to show more restraint in the future.

Residents in the Lost Canyon neighborhood say a more appropriate name for it now may be "Lost Trees."