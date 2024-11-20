Flight attendant injured, while passengers restrain disruptive passenger on flight to DFW Airport

NORTH TEXAS – A flight attendant was injured while trying to stop a disruptive man from opening the cabin door on an American Airlines flight from Milwaukee to DFW Airport on Tuesday, according to airport police.

Several passengers stepped in to help and held the man down, ultimately duct-taping his wrists and ankles, while the pilots landed the plane safely.

The plane touched down just after 10 a.m. Tuesday, with DFW Airport police and FBI agents intercepting the man and taking him into custody for a mental health evaluation.

Authorities say the passenger became agitated after telling a flight attendant he had to get off the plane.

According to a DFW Airport Department of Public Safety report:

The flight attendant was in the front galley when the man approached her, initially thinking he was throwing away a cup.

The man complimented her watch and facemask, then said he needed to exit the aircraft immediately.

His voice grew louder and more agitated, prompting the flight attendant to request assistance and signal nearby passengers.

She positioned herself between the man and the cabin door, blocking his access.

The man rushed at her, hitting her hard as she braced herself to block the door.

Another passenger tried to talk to the man, who claimed he was the "Captain" and insisted on getting off the flight.

Despite others intervening, the man continued to be uncooperative.

Finally, it took three people to restrain the man and keep him on the floor.

The flight attendant, with injuries to her left wrist and neck, was taken to Medical City Las Colinas, according to DFW Airport police.

"The safety and security of our customers and team members is our top priority, and we thank our team members and customers for managing a difficult situation," American Airlines said in a statement.

While DFW Airport police conduct an investigation, the Federal Aviation Administration is also conducting its investigation.