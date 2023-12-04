Watch CBS News
First responders rescue truck driver trapped inside vehicle hanging off bridge

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS - Dallas County Sheriff's Office traffic deputies have rescued the driver of a Sherwin Williams truck who was trapped inside, hanging off a bridge Monday afternoon. 

truck.jpg
Dallas County Sheriff's Department

It happened at northbound I-35 at Victory Ave.  

Law enforcement officials are cautioning drivers that traffic delays are rampant as a result. 

This is a developing story, please click back for updates

First published on December 4, 2023 / 3:49 PM CST

