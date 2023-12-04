First responders rescue truck driver trapped inside vehicle hanging off bridge
DALLAS - Dallas County Sheriff's Office traffic deputies have rescued the driver of a Sherwin Williams truck who was trapped inside, hanging off a bridge Monday afternoon.
It happened at northbound I-35 at Victory Ave.
Law enforcement officials are cautioning drivers that traffic delays are rampant as a result.
This is a developing story, please click back for updates.
