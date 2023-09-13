First-ever RSV vaccine becomes available

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – For the first time ever, an RSV vaccine has become available to those at high-risk.

This comes as cases of the respiratory illness are rising in texas and across the country. According to Texas Children's Hospital, more than 30% of babies needing medical care for respiratory issues tested positive for RSV in August.

RSV is a common virus and for the majority of people common symptoms are runny nose, cough, fever, or trouble breathing. It can be a very aggressive and even deadly disease. North Texans are urged to be extra careful after rising cases put pediatric hospitals on edge last year.

Inside of Cook Children's Medical Center hospital, beds were filling up. At one point, the emergency department and urgent care facilities saw hundreds of children each day. Dr. Donna Casey, an internist at Texas Health Dallas, is urging parents to give their infants the vaccine.

"This is a very effective vaccine," Dr. Casey said. "It was well studied and not rushed. The takeaway point is this is a great way to prevent hospitalization."

The single dose Beyfortus vaccine has been approved for infants during or entering their first RSV season and children up to 24 months who remain vulnerable to severe RSV disease. The Abrysvo vaccine is for pregnant women between 32 to 36 weeks.

RSV affects older adults as well. The vaccine has been approved for adults over the age of 60, those that are immune compromised and have a history of heart and lung disease. Dr. Casey says those that can get it, should.

"As you get older and your immune system is not so functional, you're gonna be the one who's down for 7 days."

This vaccine can be found at major pharmacies like Walgreens.