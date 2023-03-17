Firefighters injured in Valley View Mall fire return home from hospital

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The two firefighters injured in a blaze at a now-defunct North Dallas mall have left the hospital and are recovering at home, officials confirmed.

A spokesperson for Dallas Fire-Rescue said on Friday afternoon that the first firefighter injured fighting the Valley View Mall fire was discharged yesterday afternoon. The second one, who had been burned, was discharged just before 2 p.m. today.

Officials also said that fire investigators were unable to conclusively determine the cause of the fire. It is has been classified as "undetermined." That could change if new information comes out in the future.

The fire broke out in the early morning hours of March 16. DFR responded to a call from the old mall on Preston Road that came in just after 4:30 a.m.

When they got to the scene, first responders could see heavy smoke and fire from inside the main entrance. They requested a second alarm response due to the building's size and after noticing other spot fires.

As they battled the inferno, one of the firefighters became trapped by the flames and suffered burns. They were quickly rescued and hospitalized.

The other firefighter suffered "musculoskeletal" injuries.