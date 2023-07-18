6-alarm fire at east Oak Cliff church leaves extensive damage & a community heartbroken

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — As temperatures neared 110 degrees in North Texas Tuesday, Dallas fire crews felt the heat—and then some—while battling what amounted to a six-alarm blaze at an east Oak Cliff church.

Just before 2 p.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) responded to reports of a fire at the Saintsville Church of God, located at 2200 South Marsalis Ave.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the vents and eaves of the church. A little over a half-hour later, the fire escalated to a third alarm and crews began defensive tactics. Air 1 was then sent to assist, and South Marsalis—between Eastwood and Illinois—was shut down for several hours.

The fire was largely under control by the time a fifth alarm was called; however, DFR stated six alarms were ultimately called due to the extreme heat and the need for more manpower.

No injuries were reported as result of the flames, but extensive damage was left behind as a large portion of the roof collapsed.

The church was established in 1973, and members like Nile Parker are sad to see so much history lost even though the main sanctuary was able to be spared.

"Tragedies like this happen, and they show you what you're made of," Parker said.

Church member Titus Smith shared that his father's funeral was held at the church.

"I wanted to come here to see because it had sentimental value," Smith said. "Ten years ago, we were here to lay my father to rest in this very building, so it touched me. I had to come up here."

And while heartbroken, the Saintsville community is certain they'll get through this together.

"I firmly believe in the strength of Sainstville and our families...the people who attend here. We love each other and in spite of what we're seeing, we know we'll be OK."

At this time, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.