Fire claims life of man in tent at North Texas homeless encampment

NORTH TEXAS – A man is dead after a fire broke out inside his tent in The Colony.

Police officers and fire personnel responded to multiple 911 calls about a brush fire at about 6:20 a.m. Friday on State Highway 121 near Paige Road, according to The Colony Police Department.

After extinguishing the flames, first responders discovered the man deceased inside. Evidence indicated that a mattress and the deceased were ignited by the adjacent fire, according to police.

Authorities said the area, a vacant field between the businesses of Home Depot and Rooms to Go, has been used as a homeless encampment in the past.

A death investigator from the Medical Examiner's Office is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

The release of the man's identity is pending notification of next of kin.