Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire claims life of man in tent at North Texas homeless encampment

By Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

NORTH TEXAS – A man is dead after a fire broke out inside his tent in The Colony.

AP_874494062110.jpg

Police officers and fire personnel responded to multiple 911 calls about a brush fire at about 6:20 a.m. Friday on State Highway 121 near Paige Road, according to The Colony Police Department.

After extinguishing the flames, first responders discovered the man deceased inside. Evidence indicated that a mattress and the deceased were ignited by the adjacent fire, according to police.

Authorities said the area, a vacant field between the businesses of Home Depot and Rooms to Go, has been used as a homeless encampment in the past.

A death investigator from the Medical Examiner's Office is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

The release of the man's identity is pending notification of next of kin.

Doug Myers

Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.