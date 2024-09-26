Final preparations underway ahead of Opening Day at the State Fair of Texas

DALLAS — A lot of work is going on at a late hour in Dallas, only hours away from the opening of the State Fair of Texas.

It will be a late night for food vendors, exhibitors and amusement ride operators racing to get ready.

This year's theme is "24 Days of Fun" and a lot of people have been working hard to ensure the State Fair lives up to that.

At The Dumpling Experience, John Rice and his staff hope the good food they plan to offer fairgoers, gets here in time.

"We're still here tonight because we still have stuff we don't have yet,' said Rice. "It opens up tomorrow morning so we're waiting for our final bit of ingredients to make our dumplings."

Rice is confident his ingredients will get here but it may be a late night for him and other vendors putting the finishing touches on their businesses for the next 24 days.

When the State Fair of Texas opens on Friday, there will be a noticeable addition to the Midway called Kraken.

"It's going to offer a whole new variety of thrills," said Johan Small, who owns the pendulum ride called Kraken. "It's a classic to the old fireball."

Small's pendulum ride is the tallest of its kind in the country, carrying riders 145 feet in the air before a free fall that swings to the other side four times.

"It is definitely an extreme ride," Small said. "It's a one-of-a-kind of the country."

Another new ride called Hip Hop promises to give rotating riders a stomach-turning experience.

"And you'll probably wanna ride it first before you go eat your corny dog," Rusty Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald not only hand-picks each of the 73 rides, but he also thoroughly inspects them before they are allowed to operate.

Some newer rides now require passing a seat check before being allowed on to make sure harnesses and guard bars will safely fit each person.

"We take pride in the safety that we do out here," said Fitzgerald. "What's really good about it is we run an independent Midway where I handpick every ride that comes into the fair."