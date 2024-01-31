Watch CBS News
FIFA to announce host city for the 2026 World Cup final

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

ARLINGTON – This Sunday, FIFA is set to announce what city will be host to the World Cup final – could North Texas be named? 

The Dallas Sports Commission said they have not heard from FIFA, the international group that puts on the World Cup event.

FIFA officials have already visited North Texas, including AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Dallas has already been named, along with 15 other cities in North America, to host some of the matches.

