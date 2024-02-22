Police standoff in White Settlement ends with suspect in custody

UPDATE 4:55 p.m.: White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook says that the suspect has been taken into custody without incident.

Suspect was found hiding inside and taken into custody without incident. Great job TCSO, FWPD, and WSPD! https://t.co/VcKmbpI7ZQ — Christopher Cook (@cooktx) February 22, 2024





WHITE SETTLEMENT — Multiple law enforcement agencies were in a standoff with a suspect who has a felony warrant out for their arrest in White Settlement.

The standoff began just after 4 p.m. Thursday in the 9200 block of Jason Drive.

Jason Drive is blocked in both directions at N. Rhea Drive and Dale Lane due to the incident.

The suspect is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon says White Settlement Police Chief Chris Cook.

"It's possible the fugitive has barricaded himself inside. It's unknown if anyone is inside with the suspect," said Chief Cook on X.

Our team is assisting @tarrantcountyso and @fortworthpd on a felony warrant service in the 9200 block of Jason Lane. At this time, TCSO is in command and @WSPDTX is in a support role. It’s possible the fugitive has barricaded himself inside. It’s unknown if anyone is inside with… pic.twitter.com/NzMzSJSpxI — Christopher Cook (@cooktx) February 22, 2024

Other agencies on the scene also include the Tarrant County Sherriff's Office and the Fort Worth Police Department.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details as they become available.