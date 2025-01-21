Feeling Alive in 2025: Finding strength and happiness through weightlifting

NORTH TEXAS — As the new year begins, many people are searching for ways to improve their mental and physical well-being. For Alexis Andrews, the key to a better life came from an unexpected source: weightlifting.

Three years ago, Andrews walked into a gym for the first time, hoping to feel more confident while decompressing and managing stress. What started as a simple workout quickly evolved into a transformative practice, reshaping not just her body but her mind.

"It's always hard in the beginning," Andrews said. "Working out gives you endorphins."

She credits weightlifting with helping her overcome anxiety and depression, teaching her discipline, patience, and the value of showing up for herself.

"I used to have anxiety and depression, but working out really helped me focus on myself," she said.

Over time, her workout routine became a daily habit that empowered her to feel her best and approach other areas of life with a renewed sense of confidence.

"Working out, I always go in how I feel, and I come out better. Always, every time," Andrews said.

That doesn't mean it's always easy. For Andrews, the hardest part is often just getting to the gym. But she says the effort is always worth it.

"It gives me a reason to push myself every day, even when I don't feel like it," she said.

Her advice for anyone looking to feel more alive in 2025 is simple: start where you are.

"Just go to the gym. Even if you hate it or don't feel like it that day, just go. Even if you don't know what you're doing. Just get on a treadmill for 30 minutes—you will always feel so much better," Andrews said.

Her story is a reminder that even small, consistent efforts can lead to big changes.