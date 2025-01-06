Feeling Alive in 2025: Mastering meditation with North Texas mom and studio founder

NORTH TEXAS – As the new year begins, many are asking how to make 2025 their best year yet.

For one North Texas mom, the answer lies in mindfulness and meditation, a journey that's inspired her family and community to prioritize mental wellness.

Hèlsa Thompson, a mother of three and founder of The Aura House, a yoga and meditation studio in Cedar Hill, said her journey to mindfulness began out of necessity.

"When I became a mother, I realized how much I was juggling—my career, motherhood, and being a wife," Thompson said. "I needed something for me."

Thompson turned to meditation as a way to reconnect with herself amidst the chaos of life.

What started as a personal practice quickly became a passion, ultimately leading to the creation of The Aura House, where she now shares the benefits of mindfulness with others in the North Texas community.

"When you say you're going to prioritize mental health, it starts as an 'I' statement," Thompson said. "But for me, bringing my kids along on this journey has been even better."

Thompson has made mindfulness a family affair, incorporating yoga, nature walks, and intentional moments of unplugging into her household routines. Together with her husband and three sons, she has embraced small, meaningful habits that promote calm and connection.

"Turning off the TV, putting away electronics, and connecting to nature has made a world of difference," she said.

Thompson said she's seen the impact of these practices on her children, who have adopted many of her mindfulness techniques.

"They pick up on the little things," she said. "I see them pausing to take a deep breath or asking to stretch before bed. They'll say, 'I'm feeling something in my body—how do I calm down?' They know this because they see me doing it."

For Thompson, self-care isn't just about personal wellness. It's about modeling behaviors that help her children navigate life's challenges.

"While self-care is a personal journey, the best thing a parent can do is model the behaviors you want your kids to emulate," she said.

Thompson encourages others to incorporate mindfulness into their lives this year as a way to better themselves.

You can start by dedicating five to ten minutes each morning to journaling or stretching. Or creating a small, calming space at home for reflection can also turn mundane tasks into meditative practices, she said.

"Incorporating mindfulness into daily life has made us all happier and healthier," she said.

Through her personal practice and her work at The Aura House, Thompson hopes to inspire others to embrace mindfulness in 2025 and beyond.