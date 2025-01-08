Feeling Alive in 2025: Fort Worth artist finds peace and joy through creativity

FORT WORTH – As 2025 begins, people across North Texas are searching for ways to make the new year their best yet.

For Fort Worth artist Veronica Clark, the answer lies in creativity — not for perfection or profit, but for pure joy.

"Art serves as a therapeutic tool for me," Clark said.

For Clark, life often feels like an endless to-do list. But every day, she makes it a priority to check off one important task: making time to create.

"If I'm having a great day, I love to get it down on paper," she said.

Art isn't Clark's career, it's her passion — and there's a big difference.

"Art is complete joy for me," Clark said. "It's a way to cope with life's challenges."

With pens and brushes in hand, surrounded by vibrant canvases, Clark has found her zen. A lifelong love of painting and drawing has evolved into her favorite form of self-care.

That practice became even more essential last summer when Clark was diagnosed with bladder cancer. In the face of this life-changing challenge, her art became her escape.

"It helps me think through things and focus," she said. "On big emotion days, I come in here, sit and create."

Clark believes creativity is less about the final product and more about the experience. She views art as an opportunity to let go of perfectionism, express yourself and nurture your soul.

"I think art is great for everybody's mental health-adults and children," she said. "There's a meditative quality to it. It can even help with your blood pressure-it certainly does for me."

For Clark, art has been a source of strength during some of life's hardest moments, and she says it can offer the same healing benefits to others. She encourages anyone to try it, whether by picking up a paintbrush or doodling your day instead of journaling.

"You don't need expensive supplies," she said. "You could have an envelope. It's a way to decompress and end your day. Even when I'm dealing with big emotions, it's a great way to get them out."

Clark believes this simple, accessible form of self-expression can help anyone feel more connected and alive in 2025.

"In the end, it's always positive for me," she said.