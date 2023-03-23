Watch CBS News
Local News

FBI: 1 person fatally shot during multiday hostage rescue in Houston

/ CBS/AP

Your Thursday Morning Headlines, March 23rd, 2023
Your Thursday Morning Headlines, March 23rd, 2023 02:05

HOUSTON (AP) — One person was fatally shot during a hostage rescue on Thursday in Houston, according to the FBI.

FBI agents had been part of a multiday law enforcement operation to rescue a group of hostages, the agency's Houston office said in a statement.

"All the hostages have been safely rescued, no FBI agents are injured, and one individual is deceased," according to the statement.

The shooting took place early Thursday morning in north Houston.

The FBI declined to say how many agents were involved or where the shooting took place. A large police presence was seen late Thursday morning at a motel.

The FBI said it was assisting the Waller County Sheriff's Office in the rescue operation but declined to provide more information on the number of hostages or what led to the shooting.

"There is no threat to public safety at this time," the FBI said.

The sheriff's office in Waller County, located northwest of Houston, referred all calls to the county's district attorney's office.

Waller County District Attorney Elton Mathis did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

The FBI said a review team will investigate the shooting.

First published on March 23, 2023 / 2:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.