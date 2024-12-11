Father sues Amazon after disabled daughter's alleged abuse at Irving warehouse

IRVING – A father has filed a lawsuit against Amazon, accusing the online retail giant of failing to protect his developmentally disabled daughter after she was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by her supervisor.

On Wednesday, Louis Williams filed a 14-page lawsuit through attorneys from the Jackson Spencer Law firm on behalf of his daughter, who, he said, has the cognitive ability of a child and cannot consent to many things, including sexual activity.

Williams said his daughter started working at Amazon's Irving warehouse in 2021, where she met Mario Carranza. The lawsuit states that the company was aware Carranza had a history of sexual harassment complaints from female workers.

Mario Carranza Dallas County Jail

"This traumatic and heartbreaking assault and subsequent indifference by Amazon has forever altered my client's life," Jennifer Jackson, Jackson Spencer's name partner, said in a statement. "She loved going to work, which allowed her to feel accomplished and participate fully in society as a fully functioning individual. Because of this disgusting display of human indecency and corporate apathy, she may never work again."

The lawsuit claims that Carranza groomed Williams' daughter over several months to gain her trust before abducting her on Aug. 25, 2023, after her father dropped her off for work. Carranza allegedly told the victim they were going on a "special trip" before taking her to a nearby Motel 6 and sexually assaulting her repeatedly.

Amazon managers and its HR department allegedly refused to cooperate after Williams formally reported the abduction and assault. Instead, Carranza remained as a supervisor for a Texas Workforce Commission program that assists adults with disabilities.

During a separate Irving police investigation, detectives reported that Amazon was uncooperative when they arrived with an arrest warrant for Carranza, and an officer had to threaten to "batter down the warehouse doors" before being allowed inside, the lawsuit said.

Dallas County Jail records show that Carranza faces a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of an elderly or disabled person. He was released on a $50,000 bond.

The lawsuit seeks damages for past and future physical and emotional pain and suffering, mental anguish, medical expenses and loss of earning capacity, plus exemplary damages.