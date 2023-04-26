Father killed 'protecting co-worker,' suspect arrested, faces murder charge

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas) - The heart broken family of Carlos Aybar says he died protecting a co-worker on April 21.

Carlos Aybar and his son. GoFundMe

Fort Worth police said Aybar, who had a 4-year-old son, was found deceased from multiple gunshot wounds at the apartments where he worked in the 700 block of Arch Adams Lane.

Shortly after, homicide detectives arrested Devin Smith, who now faces a murder charge.

Detectives said Smith came to the office of the apartment complex after receiving paperwork left on his door. That's when one of Aybar's co-workers called him because they were afraid. Aybar showed up and asked Smith to leave, according to police. Instead of leaving, their interaction escalated into violence, ending with Aybar mortally wounded, police said.

Smith then fled back to his apartment, police said, before patrol officers arrested him. His bond was set at $150,000.