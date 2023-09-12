Watch CBS News
Northbound I-35W reopened after investigation into crash that killed 4

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Northbound I-35W has reopened after police investigated a crash that killed four people and critically injured three others Monday night.

TxDOT

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-35W between Berry Street and Felix Street. 

Two vehicles were pulled over on the left shoulder of the freeway and another truck pulled over to help out, partially blocking the left lane.

An 18-wheeler traveling northbound collided with the vehicles on the scene, police say. A second 18-wheeler then collided with the other truck.

The force of the crash spilled into the southbound lanes, closing the roadway for hours.

Police say a total of five vehicles were involved in the crash.

Tuesday afternoon, two of the victims have been identified – Chase Maples, 25 and Susana Longoria, 31. Their cause of death is listed as blunt force injuries.

