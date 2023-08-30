Watch CBS News
Shooting outside McDonald's leaves 1 person dead, 1 injured

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – One person has died and another person has been hospitalized after a shooting outside a Dallas McDonald's. 

Two met shot at each other in the 4400 block of Lemmon Ave. near the Dallas North Tollway around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Two people were shot inside their vehicle. Police say they entered a McDonald's drive thru from the wrong direction after the shooting occurred.

One person died on the way to the hospital and the other person has been hospitalized in an unknown condition.

There is no information about the gunman or a potential motive.

This story is developing.

