Fatal Fort Worth house fire under investigation
FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – One person and one pet have died in an early morning house fire.
The Fort Worth Fire Department says the fire happened around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday. Two people were trapped inside their one-story home as it was burning in the 300 block of Wayne Street.
The two people were taken to a local hospital. One of them died a short time later.
Four pets were also found in the home. One didn't survive.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
