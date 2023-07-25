Watch CBS News
Fatal Fort Worth house fire under investigation

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – One person and one pet have died in an early morning house fire. 

The Fort Worth Fire Department says the fire happened around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday. Two people were trapped inside their one-story home as it was burning in the 300 block of Wayne Street.

The two people were taken to a local hospital. One of them died a short time later. 

Four pets were also found in the home. One didn't survive.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

