1 person dead, 1 in burn center after Denton house fire

By Julia Falcon

DENTON – One person is dead and another person is recovering after a house fire in Denton.

According to the City of Denton Fire Department, the two-alarm fire happened around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 2000 block of Houston Place, near the University of North Texas. 

Two people were trapped and heavy fire was seen in the front of the house, Denton FD said.

At that time, the fire department said two victims were rescued while firefighters searched for a third person. One of the victims was in critical condition.

Denton FD spokesperson David Boots told CBS News Texas that one of the victims, an elderly man, died Thursday morning. He also said an elderly woman was flown to a burn center. There is no information about her condition.

There is no information about the third person.

Boots said the cause of the deadly fire remains under investigation.

