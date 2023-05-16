Fatal car crash brings attention to dangerous intersection in Nevada

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – May is when many of us celebrate graduations – one Collin County family experienced the joy of it last week.

But it lasted for only a brief moment until a heart wrenching twist of fate.

Bradon Kidd, at only 18, had earned a college degree as a master technician.

"Just, couldn't be more proud," said Jason Kidd. "He was a smart kid. He would've done a lot of great things. He had earned multiple certifications and able to graduate with an associates degree while in high school."

Kidd says his son was on his way down County Road 1138 in Nevada to meet his parents for dinner to celebrate.

Less than a minute after noticing his son's shared location was at the intersection of FM 1138 and County Road 541, Kidd, a Nevada firefighter, received an emergency alert about an accident involving two vehicles and a motorcycle along with CPR in progress.

"It was gut wrenching," he said. "I had a pit in my stomach the whole way. I couldn't move fast enough. It felt like we were going slow motion."

Bradon died at the scene.

The accident report says the driver of a car heading north didn't see Bradon coming south on his motorcycle when they turned left behind another car.

Kidd and other Nevada firefighters say they've responded to many major accidents at the intersection of FM 1138 and County Road 541.

"We have had 64 accidents in this intersection within the last two years," said Nevada fire chief, Thad Anderson.

Anderson has been trying for more than a year to get traffic lights or a reduced speed limit because of so many blind spots at the intersection.

"Something needs to be done," Anderson said. "We have an exorbitant amount of traffic accidents at this intersection is tenfold anything we have anywhere else in our district."

In a statement, TxDOT says it has plans for reconstruction projects around the area and that: "The Texas Department of Transportation is aware of the safety concerns at the intersection...TxDOT will continue to work closely with the local government to review and address the issues as safely as possible."

Any safety improvements will come too late for the Kidd family. They lost Bradon's older brother to a car wreck four years ago.

Making this intersection safer for others will help those who loved Bradon cope with the loss of a young man who had a bright future.

A GoFundMe for the family can be found here.