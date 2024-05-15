Farmers Branch Police are seeking information after woman injured in hit and run

FARMERS BRANCH — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a driver who hit a 67-year-old woman in Farmers Branch.

The woman is now recovering in a hospital with serious injuries. Police say the woman was walking down the 2300 block of Valley View Lane, just west of I-35, when a car hit her from behind, launching her more than 50 feet.

Police have now released two videos showing the incident, which happened Friday night a little after 9 p.m. In the video, a dark-colored SUV hit the woman in the right eastbound lane.

Both the driver of that dark SUV, as well as the driver behind the car, speed away from the woman without stopping.

"It was just shock[ing]," said Lt. Terry Eoff, with the Farmers Branch Police Department, "How far that she was thrown from the vehicle when she was hit and that they didn't stop to check to make sure she was okay."

Lt. Eoff says, even with the video, police are still short on leads. "These cases are very hard to solve, especially one like this. There wasn't a lot of light. It was hard to tell the vehicle," explains Eoff.

"We need to have another witness come forward, other than the lady who was walking across the street and saw the woman."

A second surveillance video gives a closer view of the two cars and the woman lying in the road. Police say she has had brain surgery and is dealing with several broken bones, but is alive.

CBS News Texas has been in communication with the family of the victim, who said over the phone, that they are distraught over what happened and are pleading to the public for help.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the Farmers Branch Police Department at 972-919-1406.