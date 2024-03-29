Fans descend on North Texas for NCAA Regionals

DALLAS — Fans did not miss the chance to support their team Friday night at the American Airlines Center. The NCAA Regional games are in North Texas for the first time in eleven years.

North Carolina State, Marquette, Duke, and the University of Houston brought in anxious fans with victorious dreams.

"I picked U of H to win the entire bracket. The entire tournament," Jennifer Rawls said.

Rawls' daughter Natalie bought her mother's ticket for the battle on the hardwood. Her mother got a free game ticket from Natalie but said one of them is going home disappointed.

"Oh, it will be her for sure," Natalie said.

Doug and Jessica Ashter have been married for 13 years. He is a Duke fan at the game, and she is all Houston.

"I'm trying to turn a devil into a Cougar," Jessica said.

Her husband, Doug, is a native of South Dakota. He said he chose Duke because his state did not have a team. Their team choices are not passionate enough to dissolve a marriage.

"No matter what happens, I married a Cougar," he said. "So we're good."

Spider McPherson is a Blue Devil, too—one who is all about her team's shot at winning.

"I believe," McPherson said. "Don't you believe with me. You gotta believe with me."

Kohl Jardis and Chris Ruiz were confident Houston would be victorious.

"We all know what's going to happen," Ruiz said. "It's going to be a 15-point spread. We're going back to Houston with a W!"

Larenz Nero and D'Anthony Ellison drove in from Arkansas because they were basketball fans. Nero said Duke is playing incredible basketball right now.

On the other hand, he said Houston is a solid team, too.

"If I was the coach of Houston, I'm living in paradise right now,". Nero said.

Ellison took his perspective a step further--confirming his choice.

"I've already booked my ticket to the Final Four," He said. "I'm going to Arizona to watch Duke play."