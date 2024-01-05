Family pleads for answers in deadly shooting of Fort Worth 19-year-old

FORT WORTH - A teenager was trying to drive away from a concert and party in Fort Worth in November, when someone shot him from behind, killing him.

The shooter was a Hispanic male, according to social media posts Friday by Fort Worth police, who was in a group of several men and women, however, they have not been able to identify him.

The family of 19-year-old Luis "Carlitos" Laguna pleaded Friday for a witness to come forward with information after nearly seven weeks have passed without a suspect in the case.

"I've never felt pain like this in my life," said Luis Laguna, Sr. "And I would never wish anything like this on anybody else."

Laguna said his son had a growing interest in music and dancing and had gone to a ranch party at Hacienda Banuelos, an outdoor venue on NW 35th St. near Meacham Airport.

His son's friends told him there was some sort of argument after the event ended, that was verbal, not physical. As Laguna Jr. and his friends were in his truck waiting to leave the parking lot, a single shot came through the back window and hit Laguna in the head.

Laguna Sr. said one of his son's friends knocked on the door of his home in Arlington just after 4 a.m., telling him there had been a shooting and Carlitos was at JPS Hospital. The family made it there in time to say their goodbyes before he died.

Fort Worth Police posted that its homicide unit is looking for help identifying the suspect, but police would not provide any information or answer any questions about the case.

Laguna Jr. graduated from Arlington Martin High School in May and was attending Tarrant County College. He was planning to join the Navy his father said, and had recently taken an interest in his family's Mexican heritage, as well as religion classes at school.

"It was almost, like, if he knew something was coming?" Laguna Sr. said. "Or if God was preparing us for it?"

"God willing we'll find out who it is and get some peace."