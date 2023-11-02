Family of legendary Arlington Mayor Tom Vandergriff share how he'd feel following World Series win

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) — While Rangers fans may have been waiting a long time for a World Series win, the family of legendary Arlington Mayor Tom Vandergriff says they know about that wait all too well.

Vandergriff is regarded as the "Godfather of professional baseball" in North Texas for luring the Washington Senators to Arlington, and making them the Texas Rangers in 1972.

The mayor's pursuit began in the late 1950s, but he wouldn't be successful in bringing a professional team to Arlington until more than a decade later.

His grandson, Parker Vandergriff, said, "They just thought he was crazy, and he just refused to give up. He was one man with a dream."

Parker Vandergriff became emotional speaking of the World Series win, and what his grandfather would have thought about it all if he was around to see his ultimate dream come true.

"To have it finally happen...it literally was just paralyzing, but I mean tears, joy—all of the emotions literally came," he said.

The late Vandergriff often spoke about the challenges over the years while trying to bring the team here. He described stories of pushback and criticism from all those who didn't want North Texas to have its own team.

They are tales laced with irony that is not lost on his grandson.

"Their motto was #GoAndTakeIt and that is exactly what he did for so long. Baseball didn't exist in 1958—not even the Astros existed. He had to go and take baseball to bring it here."

Parker Vandergriff said following Wednesday's historical game, he went out to Globe Life Field where his grandfather's statue sits and hugged it.

The next morning, he went to his gravesite and laid 51 flowers on his headstone, symbolizing the 51 years it took to get a World Series win.

He said if his grandfather was still here, he would be rooting for a repeat.

"We've got to keep it up, keep it going," Parker Vandergriff said. "Let's win another one next year."