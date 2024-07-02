Family pushing for more accountability after murder indictments of two Tarrant County jailers

FORT WORTH – The family of Anthony Johnson Jr. says the indictments of two Tarrant County jailers for murder is a step in the right direction, but they want to see more accountability.

"I think that's important because it sends a strong message that inmates have rights, and this is not going to be tolerated," said Daryl K. Washington, the family's attorney. "But the family has made it very clear that this is not just about Anthony. This is about all the other inmates who are suffering in Tarrant County."

Johnson died in the Tarrant County Jail in April after an altercation with detention officers.

"I cry every day because my son is not here," said his mother, Jacqualyne Johnson. "I don't have much to say. The indictment doesn't mean a whole lot because it's just the beginning."

Johnson's family says the 31-year-old Marine veteran was experiencing a mental health crisis and was met with anything but compassion by jail staff. In the portion of the video that's been released to the public, you can hear Johnson say, "I can't breathe," as he's wrestled, pepper-sprayed, and held on the ground until he loses consciousness.

Rafael Moreno Jr. and Lt. Joel Garcia are now facing murder charges for Johnson's death. According to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, Garcia was terminated from the department today, and Moreno is appealing the decision to be placed on leave.

"But they're not the only two that are part of the problem," said Chanell Johnson, Anthony's sister. "It's a whole systematic issue, and it needs to be brought to the forefront."

The Johnsons believe more people should be held accountable for what happened through additional charges or terminations. At this time, none of the other jail staff involved in Johnson's death are currently facing disciplinary action, according to the sheriff's office.

The family has seen the entire 15-minute video of Johnson's final moments in jail and want it released to the public.

"You're going to see individuals who lack compassion," said Washington, who has also seen the video. "You're going to see individuals who slap Anthony. You're going to see individuals who put him in a wheelchair and strapped him down and didn't even know that he was deceased."

If everyone can see the video — including county leaders — they believe it will inspire true systemic change.

"You're going to go through it," said Janell Johnson, Anthony's sister. "You're going to cry. You're going to throw up. You're going to feel butterflies. All the emotions that this family has gone through, now everybody's going to feel it. And then maybe it will stop."

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office says it is against department standards to release any images (still or video) of unresponsive or deceased individuals.

Johnson's family also plans to take civil action against the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office and all the other parties involved in Johnson's death. Their attorney says that suit could be filed any day now.