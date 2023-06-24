Family mourns loss of 2 teens in fatal Corsicana car crash

CORSICANA (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Four generations of a Navarro County family are grieving the loss of two teenage cousins killed in a wreck that also took the life of the 35-year-old driver.

The family shares a message about the importance of seat belts, hoping others will learn from their loss.

A medical helicopter transported victims from the scene of a devastating single car wreck just outside Corsicana on Thursday night.

These photos taken by a witness show what remained of a Ford Mustang that witnesses say was speeding down a rural road before losing control and rolling over.

"It sounded like a NASCAR it was so loud passing," said Teresa Dickerson, a witness who lives nearby. "My husband said, 'What was that?' and he said, 'You didn't hear that boom?' and then one of my neighbors called and said 'I think we heard an accident.'"

Killed in the crash were 16-year-old Madison Acker and 14-year-old Cory Campbell.

Their relatives say they were cousins.

A 35-year-old man who was driving and described as a family friend also died.

A 15-year-old boy in the front seat survived with injuries and authorities say was the only one wearing a seat belt.

The great grandmother of Campbell and Acker pointed that out in a post on Facebook which read:

"I love these children so very much. I was also very proud of what they accomplished in their short life. Please pray for their brothers and sister left behind. They were not wearing their seatbelts and were thrown out of the car. The seat belts are there for a reason."

Corsicana ISD released a statement about the loss of the two high school students, saying:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with their families. Counselors will be available Monday."

Family members say Campbell was spending the summer mowing lawns to save up money to buy a truck and Acker was on her way to graduate a year early to attend college.

Authorities have yet to determine a cause of the crash but witnesses say the narrow, winding road is dangerous if you're driving too fast.

CBS News Texas received a statement from the family, thanking everyone for the love and prayers. They say they are devastated, but that God will see them through.