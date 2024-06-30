Family member arrested in Georgia after Crowley ISD JROTC instructor fatally shot

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. — A family member in Georgia has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a Crowley ISD Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps instructor.

The family member was arrested more than 1,000 miles away in Valdosta, Ga. Saturday morning, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Crowley ISD JROTC

Investigators believe the family member shot and killed 54-year-old Master Sergeant Gene Bass in the front yard of a home along Chesapeake Bay Dr. Friday afternoon. Detectives said the suspect drove up to the residence and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Crowley ISD said Bass worked with cadets from every Crowley ISD middle school and high school campus, describing him as a "beloved" and "treasured" member of their family.

"This is an incredibly sad time for all of us, especially those who knew MSGT Bass as an instructor and friend," reads a statement from the school district. "He was an outstanding educator and colleague, and he touched the lives of countless students and staff."

The family member has not yet been identified nor has a motive.

This is a developing story.