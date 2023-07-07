Family of man killed in July 4th officer-involved shooting asks for body camera footage

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The family of one of two men shot and killed by law enforcement officers at a Fourth of July party in Fort Worth, pushed Thursday for the release of video from the officers' body-worn cameras.

Friends and family of 30-year-old Bronshay Minter questioned the limited narrative released so far by Fort Worth police, saying no one from the department has spoken to them about the shooting, where two other people were also injured by bullets.

Minter's family pushed back against the suggestion he would have been involved in a gunfight that police needed to stop, or that he may have threatened police with a firearm, saying that while he owned a gun he was more likely to break up a fight in the neighborhood than contribute to one.

"I want answers," said Minter's mother, Shantelle Thoene. "I want to know what happened. I don't want to hear rumors. I don't want to know what people have to say. I want to see a camera. I want to see a video."

She was one of dozens of people who gathered back at the house on Ross Avenue and NW 32nd Street Thursday, bringing flowers and a cross for a memorial.

Some people at the house who said they were at the holiday party—which has been an annual event in the neighborhood—said there was a skirmish between two people shortly after midnight that was breaking up right as the officers drove up to the house.

Anthony Wormley said there was nothing he heard that alerted him that there was any kind of major problem, until he heard shots fired by the officers.

"That's why we would like to see the body camera footage," Wormley said. "Because we saw the news, with the news anchor saying they were shooting at each other, when that's the not the narrative at all. Not at all."

Wormley said he and another friend performed CPR on Minter until paramedics arrived.

Minter was the father of a 13-year-old boy and an avid motorcycle rider, who regularly posted videos online of his stunts.

The few details released by police came from Chief Neil Noakes early Wednesday morning. Noakes said a police officer and an arson investigator who were paired as part of a fireworks task force, came upon the block party on their way to another call. He explained they saw two armed men in an "altercation," and both officers fired their weapons.

Minter, and a still unidentified man were shot and killed. Noakes said there was no indication the men had fired their guns toward police. Another man and woman were also injured, but police could not say how they were hit.

When asked about that detail, the release of the video and other unanswered questions, a public relations officer for the police department acknowledged the inquiries from CBS News Texas, but did not answer them.

The fire department has referred all questions to police.