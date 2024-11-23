Family desperate for answers after 8-year-old girl shot in East Oak Cliff

DALLAS – A family and community are outraged after a shooting at an apartment complex in the East Oak Cliff neighborhood on Friday left an 8-year-old girl critically injured and fighting for her life.

The little girl remains in the Intensive Care Unit and is undergoing multiple surgeries.

Dallas police responded to the 3500 block of Willhurt Avenue just after 8 p.m. Friday and found the child had been shot. While police believe the shooting was random, they have no suspects in custody and no description of the suspect at this time.

The family is desperate for answers and wants the police to find out who shot her.

Residents at the Royal Crest Apartments are frustrated by the violence in their community and are calling on the police to do more to stop it.

"I didn't really know what was going on until my children informed me, and that was heartbreaking just to hear them say it was a baby," said Amanda Smith, a Royal Crest Apartments resident. "It was hurtful. It's something that doesn't need to happen."

There "needs to be more police over here," said Jeremie Tatum, another Royal Crest Apartments resident. "It needs to be more police over here, and the police that come over here, they come and leave, so it's basically like everybody over here fending for themselves."

CBS News Texas asked police if they knew what led to the shooting and if any suspects had been identified but did not hear back.